Linebacker of the Week: Christopher Quintanilla

Christopher Quintanilla, fire captain assigned to the 36th Civil Engineer Squadron, poses for a photo at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, March 8, 2023. The Team Andersen Linebacker of the Week recognizes outstanding enlisted, officer, civilian and total force personnel who have had an impact on achieving Team Andersen’s mission, vision and priorities. (U.S. Air Force photo illustration by Airman 1st Class Breanna Christopher Volkmar)

