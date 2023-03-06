Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Linebacker of the Week: Christopher Quintanilla [Image 1 of 3]

    Linebacker of the Week: Christopher Quintanilla

    ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GUAM

    03.08.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Breanna Christopher Volkmar 

    36th Wing Public Affairs

    Christopher Quintanilla, fire captain assigned to the 36th Civil Engineer Squadron, receives the Linebacker of the Week Award from U.S. Air Force Col. Larry Fenner, vice commander of the 36th Wing, and U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Torrie Stack, senior enlisted leader of the 36th Security Forces Squadron, at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, March 8, 2023. The Team Andersen Linebacker of the Week recognizes outstanding enlisted, officer, civilian and total force personnel who have had an impact on achieving Team Andersen’s mission, vision and priorities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Breanna Christopher Volkmar)

    Date Taken: 03.08.2023
    Date Posted: 03.14.2023 00:30
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Linebacker of the Week: Christopher Quintanilla [Image 3 of 3], by A1C Breanna Christopher Volkmar, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    guam
    andersen afb
    36th Wing
    Linebacker of the Week

