Christopher Quintanilla, fire captain assigned to the 36th Civil Engineer Squadron, receives the Linebacker of the Week Award from U.S. Air Force Col. Larry Fenner, vice commander of the 36th Wing, and U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Torrie Stack, senior enlisted leader of the 36th Security Forces Squadron, at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, March 8, 2023. The Team Andersen Linebacker of the Week recognizes outstanding enlisted, officer, civilian and total force personnel who have had an impact on achieving Team Andersen’s mission, vision and priorities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Breanna Christopher Volkmar)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.08.2023 Date Posted: 03.14.2023 00:30 Photo ID: 7680153 VIRIN: 230308-F-MH881-7217 Resolution: 4812x3202 Size: 1.65 MB Location: ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GU Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Linebacker of the Week: Christopher Quintanilla [Image 3 of 3], by A1C Breanna Christopher Volkmar, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.