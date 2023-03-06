Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Echo Company Black Friday [Image 4 of 7]

    Echo Company Black Friday

    PARRIS ISLAND, SC, UNITED STATES

    03.10.2023

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Bradley Williams 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, Parris Island           

    Recruits with Echo Company, 2rd Recruit Training Battalion, are introduced to their drill instructors aboard Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C., Mar. 13, 2023. Black Friday is when recruits initially meet the drill instructors who will be responsible for teaching, training, and leading them for the thirteen weeks of recruit training.(U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Bradley Williams)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.10.2023
    Date Posted: 03.13.2023 09:34
    Photo ID: 7678723
    VIRIN: 230310-M-CT495-1120
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 6.1 MB
    Location: PARRIS ISLAND, SC, US 
    Web Views: 23
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Echo Company Black Friday [Image 7 of 7], by LCpl Bradley Williams, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Echo Company Black Friday
    Echo Company Black Friday
    Echo Company Black Friday
    Echo Company Black Friday
    Echo Company Black Friday
    Echo Company Black Friday
    Echo Company Black Friday

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Boot Camp
    Parris Island
    Black Friday
    Echo Company
    Recruit Training
    MCRDPI

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT