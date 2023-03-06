Echo Company Black Friday

Recruits with Echo Company, 2rd Recruit Training Battalion, are introduced to their drill instructors aboard Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C., Mar. 13, 2023. Black Friday is when recruits initially meet the drill instructors who will be responsible for teaching, training, and leading them for the thirteen weeks of recruit training.(U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Bradley Williams)

