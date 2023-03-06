Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    FRCE marks 100th F-35 parachute milestone [Image 2 of 2]

    FRCE marks 100th F-35 parachute milestone

    CHERRY POINT, NC, UNITED STATES

    01.18.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    Fleet Readiness Center East

    Fleet Readiness Center East’s (FRCE) Ordnance Shop poses for a photo with the 100th F-35 Lightning II parachute repacked at the depot. FRCE achieved this milestone less than one year after inducting their first F-35 parachute. Since 2018, the depot had declared capability on 32 components, including the parachutes for the fifth-generation fighter. (Fleet Readiness Center East Photo)

