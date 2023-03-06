Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    FRCE marks 100th F-35 parachute milestone [Image 1 of 2]

    FRCE marks 100th F-35 parachute milestone

    CHERRY POINT, NC, UNITED STATES

    01.18.2023

    Fleet Readiness Center East

    Eric Gares, front, oxygen equipment repair mechanic, and quality assurance inspector Josh Unruh put the final touches on the 100th F-35 Lightning II parachute repacked at Fleet Readiness Center East (FRCE). FRCE achieved this milestone less than one year after inducting their first F-35 parachute. Since 2018, the depot had declared capability on 32 components, including the parachutes for the fifth-generation fighter. (Fleet Readiness Center East Photo)

