Eric Gares, front, oxygen equipment repair mechanic, and quality assurance inspector Josh Unruh put the final touches on the 100th F-35 Lightning II parachute repacked at Fleet Readiness Center East (FRCE). FRCE achieved this milestone less than one year after inducting their first F-35 parachute. Since 2018, the depot had declared capability on 32 components, including the parachutes for the fifth-generation fighter. (Fleet Readiness Center East Photo)
|Date Taken:
|01.18.2023
|Date Posted:
|03.13.2023 08:19
|Photo ID:
|7678588
|VIRIN:
|230118-N-DG753-001
|Resolution:
|5343x3618
|Size:
|11.17 MB
|Location:
|CHERRY POINT, NC, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
FRCE marks 100th F-35 parachute milestone
