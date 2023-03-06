Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Army Drill Sergeants share their personal stories in the spirit of Women’s History Month- Part Two [Image 3 of 4]

    U.S. Army Drill Sergeants share their personal stories in the spirit of Women’s History Month- Part Two

    FORT BENNING, GA, UNITED STATES

    01.20.2023

    Photo by Gary Loten-Beckford 

    U.S. Army Center for Initial Military Training

    Drill Sergeant Rochelle Ralph of Able Company, 1-19 Infantry Battalion, 198th Infantry Brigade, began making her mark on #WomensHistory when she was born in Fort Benning, Georgia to her parents who both completed 20+ years of active-duty service. Ralph (right) pictured with her teenage daughter, Oviana. (Courtesy photo provided by SFC Rochelle Ralph, 198th Infantry Training Brigade).

