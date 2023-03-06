U.S. Army Drill Sergeants share their personal stories in the spirit of Women’s History Month- Part Two

Drill Sergeant Rochelle Ralph (far left) of Able Company, 1-19 Infantry Battalion, 198th Infantry Brigade, began making her mark on #WomensHistory when she was born in Fort Benning, Georgia to her parents who both completed 20+ years of active-duty service. Ralph joined the Army in 2010 as a 68W (Combat Medic) and later reclassified to a 68C (Practical Nursing Specialist). (Courtesy photo provided by 198th Infantry Training Brigade).

