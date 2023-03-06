Operation Welcome Home Motorcycle Escort

The 42nd Air Base Wing coordinated a motorcycle ride to escort the Traveling American Veterans Wall on March 12, 2023, from Prattville, Ala., to Maxwell Air Force Base. Approximately 50 motorcyclists and veterans from across the River Region and Alabama participated in the escort ride. The installation will host a series of events during Operation Welcome Home March 13-15 to celebrate, reflect and educate the community on the contributions of American veterans.

