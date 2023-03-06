Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Operation Welcome Home Motorcycle Escort [Image 2 of 10]

    Operation Welcome Home Motorcycle Escort

    MAXWELL AIR FORCE BASE, AL, UNITED STATES

    03.12.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Lindsay Cryer 

    Air University Public Affairs

    The 42nd Air Base Wing coordinated a motorcycle ride to escort the Traveling American Veterans Wall on March 12, 2023, from Prattville, Ala., to Maxwell Air Force Base. Approximately 50 motorcyclists and veterans from across the River Region and Alabama participated in the escort ride. The installation will host a series of events during Operation Welcome Home March 13-15 to celebrate, reflect and educate the community on the contributions of American veterans.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.12.2023
    Date Posted: 03.12.2023 16:33
    Photo ID: 7678091
    VIRIN: 230312-F-JE861-499
    Resolution: 1500x1000
    Size: 1.1 MB
    Location: MAXWELL AIR FORCE BASE, AL, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Operation Welcome Home Motorcycle Escort [Image 10 of 10], by SSgt Lindsay Cryer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Operation Welcome Home Motorcycle Escort
    Operation Welcome Home Motorcycle Escort
    Operation Welcome Home Motorcycle Escort
    Operation Welcome Home Motorcycle Escort
    Operation Welcome Home Motorcycle Escort
    Operation Welcome Home Motorcycle Escort
    Operation Welcome Home Motorcycle Escort
    Operation Welcome Home Motorcycle Escort
    Operation Welcome Home Motorcycle Escort
    Operation Welcome Home Motorcycle Escort

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Vietnam War
    Veterans
    Vietnam
    Operation Welcome Home
    42nd ABW
    Vietnam War Memorial
    42 ABW
    42nd Air Base Wing
    AFWN
    Maxwell Air For Case

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT