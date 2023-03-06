Special Forces Soldiers in Côte d'Ivoire, train at 400m range

Special Forces Soldiers from Canada, Netherlands, France and the U.S. take part in night shooting at a 400m training range during Flintlock near Abidjan, Côte d'Ivoire, March 4, 2023. Flintlock is U.S. Africa Command’s premier and largest annual special operations exercise that strengthens key partner nations throughout Africa, in partnership with other international special operations forces. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Katelynn Moeller)

