Special Forces Soldiers from Canada, Netherlands, France and the U.S. take part in night shooting at a 400m training range during Flintlock near Abidjan, Côte d'Ivoire, March 4, 2023. The U.S. Department of Defense leverages military exercise such as Flintlock to train, equip, assist and advise partner nations through activities including, but not limited to: military information sharing; communications systems interoperability; joint, combined, and multinational exercises enhancing cooperation; countering extremist ideology; sustaining regional operations; and building upon mutual military professionalism and accountability. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Katelynn Moeller)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.04.2023 Date Posted: 03.12.2023 10:26 Photo ID: 7677774 VIRIN: 230304-F-MI374-0523 Resolution: 4125x3010 Size: 17.18 MB Location: ABIDJAN, CI Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Special Forces Soldiers in Côte d'Ivoire, train at 400m range [Image 2 of 2], by TSgt Katelynn Moeller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.