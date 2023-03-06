Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Special Forces Soldiers in Côte d'Ivoire, train at 400m range [Image 1 of 2]

    Special Forces Soldiers in Côte d'Ivoire, train at 400m range

    ABIDJAN, CôTE D'IVOIRE

    03.04.2023

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Katelynn Moeller 

    Special Operations Command Africa

    Special Forces Soldiers from Canada, Netherlands, France and the U.S. take part in night shooting at a 400m training range during Flintlock near Abidjan, Côte d'Ivoire, March 4, 2023. The U.S. Department of Defense leverages military exercise such as Flintlock to train, equip, assist and advise partner nations through activities including, but not limited to: military information sharing; communications systems interoperability; joint, combined, and multinational exercises enhancing cooperation; countering extremist ideology; sustaining regional operations; and building upon mutual military professionalism and accountability. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Katelynn Moeller)

    This work, Special Forces Soldiers in Côte d'Ivoire, train at 400m range [Image 2 of 2], by TSgt Katelynn Moeller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Africa
    Special Forces
    Exercise
    Partnership
    Flintlock

