U.S. Marines with Headquarters Battalion, 1st Marine Division, currently attached to III Marine Expeditionary Force, enter the arrival terminal at Osan Air Base, Geyonggi, Korea, to begin exercise Freedom Shield 23, March 5, 2023. The 1st MARDIV attached to III MEF to serve as the ground combat element for the Combined Marine Component Command, Combined Forces Command, during FS 23. Freedom Shield is a defense-oriented exercise designed to strengthen the ROK-U.S. Alliance, enhance our combined defense posture, and strengthen security and stability on the Korean peninsula. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Frank Webb)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.05.2023 Date Posted: 03.12.2023 10:35 Photo ID: 7677766 VIRIN: 230305-M-VN506-1003 Resolution: 6649x4433 Size: 1.16 MB Location: OSAN, 41, KR Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Freedom Shield 23: The Blue Diamond returns to Korea [Image 3 of 3], by Sgt Frank Webb, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.