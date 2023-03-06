U.S. Marine Maj. Justin Davis, the lead planner for Freedom Shield 23 with Headquarters Company, Headquarters Battalion, 1st Marine Division, currently attached to III Marine Expeditionary Force, briefs Marines about what to expect during FS 23 at Osan Air Base, Geyonggi, Korea, March 5, 2023. The 1st MARDIV attached to III MEF to serve as the ground combat element for the Combined Marine Component Command, Combined Forces Command, during FS 23. Freedom Shield is a defense-oriented exercise designed to strengthen the ROK-U.S. Alliance, enhance our combined defense posture, and strengthen security and stability on the Korean peninsula. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Frank Webb)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.05.2023 Date Posted: 03.12.2023 10:32 Photo ID: 7677767 VIRIN: 230305-M-VN506-1010 Resolution: 6720x4480 Size: 1018.86 KB Location: OSAN, 41, KR Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Freedom Shield 23: The Blue Diamond returns to Korea [Image 3 of 3], by Sgt Frank Webb, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.