Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Freedom Shield 23: The Blue Diamond returns to Korea [Image 3 of 3]

    Freedom Shield 23: The Blue Diamond returns to Korea

    OSAN, 41, SOUTH KOREA

    03.05.2023

    Photo by Sgt. Frank Webb 

    1st Marine Division

    U.S. Marine Maj. Justin Davis, the lead planner for Freedom Shield 23 with Headquarters Company, Headquarters Battalion, 1st Marine Division, currently attached to III Marine Expeditionary Force, briefs Marines about what to expect during FS 23 at Osan Air Base, Geyonggi, Korea, March 5, 2023. The 1st MARDIV attached to III MEF to serve as the ground combat element for the Combined Marine Component Command, Combined Forces Command, during FS 23. Freedom Shield is a defense-oriented exercise designed to strengthen the ROK-U.S. Alliance, enhance our combined defense posture, and strengthen security and stability on the Korean peninsula. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Frank Webb)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.05.2023
    Date Posted: 03.12.2023 10:32
    Photo ID: 7677767
    VIRIN: 230305-M-VN506-1010
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 1018.86 KB
    Location: OSAN, 41, KR 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Freedom Shield 23: The Blue Diamond returns to Korea [Image 3 of 3], by Sgt Frank Webb, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Freedom Shield 23: The Blue Diamond returns to Korea
    Freedom Shield 23: The Blue Diamond returns to Korea
    Freedom Shield 23: The Blue Diamond returns to Korea

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Korea
    Blue Diamond
    1st Marine Division
    Marines
    Freedom Shield
    USMC News

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT