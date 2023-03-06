230309-N-JO162-1086 AQABA, Jordan (March 9, 2023) Sailors assigned to guided-missile destroyer USS Truxtun (DDG 103) heave a line for patient transfer training in Aqaba, Jordan, March 9, 2023, during International Maritime Exercise/Cutlass Express 2023. IMX 2023 is the largest multinational training event in the Middle East, involving 7,000 personnel from more than 50 nations and international organizations committed to preserving the rules-based international order and strengthening regional maritime security cooperation. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communications Specialist 1st Class Kenneth Blair)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.09.2023 Date Posted: 03.12.2023 05:01 Photo ID: 7677594 VIRIN: 230309-N-JO162-1086 Resolution: 6720x4480 Size: 832.97 KB Location: AQABA, JO Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Truxtun IMX Operations [Image 6 of 6], by PO1 Kenneth Blair, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.