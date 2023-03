USS Truxtun IMX Operations

230309-N-JO162-1039 AQABA, Jordan (March 9, 2023) Sailors assigned to guided-missile destroyer USS Truxtun (DDG 103) secure a hospital litter during a mass casualty exercise in Aqaba, Jordan, March 9, 2023, during International Maritime Exercise/Cutlass Express 2023. IMX 2023 is the largest multinational training event in the Middle East, involving 7,000 personnel from more than 50 nations and international organizations committed to preserving the rules-based international order and strengthening regional maritime security cooperation. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communications Specialist 1st Class Kenneth Blair)

