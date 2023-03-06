U.S. Navy Band Sea Chanters perform in Shelton

230311-N-PG545-1001, Shelton, Washington (March 11, 2023) Musician 1st Class Michaela Swan interacts with audience members during a U.S. Navy Band Sea Chanters concert at Shelton High School auditorium. The Sea Chanters performed 19 concerts over 22 days, covering 2800 ground miles throughout Washington, Oregon, California and Arizona during their 2023 national tour.



National tours allow the band to connect with communities in areas of the country that do not have opportunities to see the Navy’s premier musical ensembles on a regular basis, and to honor those who have served and continue to serve in the military. (U.S. Navy photo by Musician 1st Class Anastasia Bonotto)

