    U.S. Navy Band Sea Chanters perform in Shelton [Image 2 of 14]

    U.S. Navy Band Sea Chanters perform in Shelton

    SHELTON, WA, UNITED STATES

    03.11.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Anastasia Bonotto 

    U.S. Navy Band

    230311-N-PG545-1078, Shelton, Washington (March 11, 2023) Chief Musician Adam Whitman, from Webster, Florida, conducts the U.S. Navy Band Sea Chanters during a concert at Shelton High School auditorium. The Sea Chanters performed 19 concerts over 22 days, covering 2800 ground miles throughout Washington, Oregon, California and Arizona during their 2023 national tour. National tours allow the band to connect with communities in areas of the country that do not have opportunities to see the Navy’s premier musical ensembles on a regular basis, and to honor those who have served and continue to serve in the military. (U.S. Navy photo by Musician 1st Class Anastasia Bonotto)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.11.2023
    Date Posted: 03.12.2023 01:40
    Photo ID: 7677413
    VIRIN: 230311-N-PQ545-1078
    Resolution: 7035x4690
    Size: 2.55 MB
    Location: SHELTON, WA, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Navy Band Sea Chanters perform in Shelton [Image 14 of 14], by PO1 Anastasia Bonotto, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    navy band
    choir
    chorus
    music
    concert

