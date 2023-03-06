eFP Battle Group Poland Pierces Through the Cold

U.S. Soldiers assigned to 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division, alongside U.K. soldiers assigned to The Royal Lancers, Prince of Wales Troop, Polish soldiers assigned to 15th Mechanized Infantry Brigade and Croatian soldiers assigned to the 11th Croatian Contingent, Panzer Battery, all assigned to NATO eFP Battle Group Poland, supporting the 4th Infantry Division conduct cold weather training during a bayonet training exercise at Bemowo Piskie, Poland, March 10, 2023. The 4th Inf. Div.’s mission in Europe is to engage in multinational training and exercises across the continent, working alongside NATO allies and regional security partners to provide combat-credible forces to V Corps, America’s forward deployed corps in Europe. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Kevin T. Brown Jr.)

Date Taken: 03.10.2023 Date Posted: 03.11.2023 Location: BEMOWO PISKIE, PL