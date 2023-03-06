eFP Battle Group Poland Pierces Through the Cold

A U.K. Soldier assigned to The Royal Lancers, Prince of Wales Troop, NATO eFP Battle Group Poland, supporting the 4th Infantry Division performs a bayonet charge during a bayonet training exercise at Bemowo Piskie, Poland, March 10, 2023. The 4th Inf. Div.’s mission in Europe is to engage in multinational training and exercises across the continent, working alongside NATO allies and regional security partners to provide combat-credible forces to V Corps, America’s forward deployed corps in Europe. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Kevin T. Brown Jr.)

