Senior Chief Musician Randy Johnson, from Wayzata, Minn., plays bass drum with the Navy Band at Colorado Mesa University in Grand Junction, Colo., while on the band’s 2023 national tour covering six states, 16 cities and 3200 miles. National tours allow Navy Band members to serve as musical ambassadors, representing the more than 325,000 active duty Sailors serving on active duty, bringing the pride and professionalism of the Navy to landlocked communities across the country.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.10.2023 Date Posted: 03.11.2023 02:05 Photo ID: 7676582 VIRIN: 230310-N-OA196-1192 Resolution: 5359x3573 Size: 1.68 MB Location: GRAND JUNCTION, CO, US Hometown: WAYZATA, MN, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, U.S. Navy Band performs in Grand Junction [Image 14 of 14], by PO1 April Enos, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.