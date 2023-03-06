Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    U.S. Navy Band performs in Grand Junction [Image 11 of 14]

    U.S. Navy Band performs in Grand Junction

    GRAND JUNCTION, CO, UNITED STATES

    03.10.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class April Enos 

    U.S. Navy Band

    Senior Chief Musician Randy Johnson, from Wayzata, Minn., plays bass drum with the Navy Band at Colorado Mesa University in Grand Junction, Colo., while on the band’s 2023 national tour covering six states, 16 cities and 3200 miles. National tours allow Navy Band members to serve as musical ambassadors, representing the more than 325,000 active duty Sailors serving on active duty, bringing the pride and professionalism of the Navy to landlocked communities across the country.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.10.2023
    Date Posted: 03.11.2023 02:05
    Photo ID: 7676582
    VIRIN: 230310-N-OA196-1192
    Resolution: 5359x3573
    Size: 1.68 MB
    Location: GRAND JUNCTION, CO, US 
    Hometown: WAYZATA, MN, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Navy Band performs in Grand Junction [Image 14 of 14], by PO1 April Enos, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    U.S. Navy Band performs in Grand Junction
    U.S. Navy Band performs in Grand Junction
    U.S. Navy Band performs in Grand Junction
    U.S. Navy Band performs in Grand Junction
    U.S. Navy Band performs in Grand Junction
    U.S. Navy Band performs in Grand Junction
    U.S. Navy Band performs in Grand Junction
    U.S. Navy Band performs in Grand Junction
    U.S. Navy Band performs in Grand Junction
    U.S. Navy Band performs in Grand Junction
    U.S. Navy Band performs in Grand Junction
    U.S. Navy Band performs in Grand Junction
    U.S. Navy Band performs in Grand Junction
    U.S. Navy Band performs in Grand Junction

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    U.S. Navy Band
    Grand Junction
    Concert Band
    Navy Music
    National Tour

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT