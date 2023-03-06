Veterans and their family members rise to their feet as they hear their service song performed by the Navy Band at Colorado Mesa University in Grand Junction, Colo., while on the band’s 2023 national tour covering six states, 16 cities and 3200 miles. National tours allow Navy Band members to serve as musical ambassadors, representing the more than 325,000 active duty Sailors serving on active duty, while honoring the service of veterans with a special musical tribute at the conclusion of every concert.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.10.2023 Date Posted: 03.11.2023 02:05 Photo ID: 7676574 VIRIN: 230310-N-OA196-1052 Resolution: 6048x4024 Size: 2 MB Location: GRAND JUNCTION, CO, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, U.S. Navy Band performs in Grand Junction [Image 14 of 14], by PO1 April Enos, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.