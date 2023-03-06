Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Space Force Col. Robert Long, Space Launch Delta 30 commander, Speaks at an All-Call on Vandenberg SFB [Image 1 of 3]

    U.S. Space Force Col. Robert Long, Space Launch Delta 30 commander, Speaks at an All-Call on Vandenberg SFB

    VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, CA, UNITED STATES

    03.10.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Ryan Quijas 

    Space Launch Delta 30 Public Affairs   

    U.S. Space Force Col. Robert Long, Space Launch Delta 30 commander, held an all-call today at the Duane G. Wolfe Fitness Center. The gathering was a chance for the commander to hear directly from SLD 30 members. (U.S. Space Force photo by Airman 1st Class Ryan Quijas)

    Date Taken: 03.10.2023
    Date Posted: 03.10.2023 17:39
    Location: VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, CA, US
    airmen
    vandenberg
    guardians
    meeting
    all call
    space force

