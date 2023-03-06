Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Free forevermore: Bliss helo pilot, Soldiers join El Paso to celebrate service, remember native son [Image 8 of 8]

    Free forevermore: Bliss helo pilot, Soldiers join El Paso to celebrate service, remember native son

    EL PASO, TX, UNITED STATES

    03.04.2023

    Photo by David Poe 

    Fort Bliss Public Affairs Office

    The new headstone for 1st Lt. James “Buster” Biggs’ at Concordia Cemetery in El Paso, Texas, March 4, 2023. “We’re here to honor a man who risked his safety in a time of war to contribute to the preservation of a way of life only known to those who dare to make and keep it,” said Chief Warrant Officer 4 Murray Jones, a 1st Armored Division Combat Aviation Brigade pilot and the keynote speaker for the new headstone ceremony. “Lieutenant James ‘Buster’ Biggs sacrificed in pursuit of this for himself, and assuredly for the ones he loved and his countrymen.”

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.04.2023
    Date Posted: 03.10.2023 17:42
    Photo ID: 7676238
    VIRIN: 230304-A-KV967-1003
    Resolution: 2100x1680
    Size: 1.87 MB
    Location: EL PASO, TX, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Free forevermore: Bliss helo pilot, Soldiers join El Paso to celebrate service, remember native son [Image 8 of 8], by David Poe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Free forevermore: Bliss helo pilot, Soldiers join El Paso to celebrate service, remember native son
    Free forevermore: Bliss helo pilot, Soldiers join El Paso to celebrate service, remember native son
    Free forevermore: Bliss helo pilot, Soldiers join El Paso to celebrate service, remember native son
    Free forevermore: Bliss helo pilot, Soldiers join El Paso to celebrate service, remember native son
    Free forevermore: Bliss helo pilot, Soldiers join El Paso to celebrate service, remember native son
    Free forevermore: Bliss helo pilot, Soldiers join El Paso to celebrate service, remember native son
    Free forevermore: Bliss helo pilot, Soldiers join El Paso to celebrate service, remember native son
    Free forevermore: Bliss helo pilot, Soldiers join El Paso to celebrate service, remember native son

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Free forevermore: Bliss helo pilot, Soldiers join El Paso to celebrate service, remember native son

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    soldier
    fort bliss
    el paso
    texas
    army
    usarmy

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT