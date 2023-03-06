Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Free forevermore: Bliss helo pilot, Soldiers join El Paso to celebrate service, remember native son [Image 7 of 8]

    Free forevermore: Bliss helo pilot, Soldiers join El Paso to celebrate service, remember native son

    EL PASO, TX, UNITED STATES

    03.04.2023

    Photo by David Poe 

    Fort Bliss Public Affairs Office

    Soldiers from the 1st Armored Division serve on colors detail at the dedication of 1st Lt. James “Buster” Biggs’ new headstone at Concordia Cemetery in El Paso, Texas, March 4, 2023. The day marked the culmination of efforts between Combat Veterans Motorcycle Association Chapter 23-2, the non-profit Concordia Heritage Association and the Department of Veterans Affairs to provide a new headstone for Biggs’ grave, one of more than 60 military and veterans’ gravesites at Concordia that the CHA has marked for replacement due to wear.

