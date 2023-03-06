Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USCGC Spencer returns to Portsmouth after an 88-day African patrol [Image 3 of 3]

    USCGC Spencer returns to Portsmouth after an 88-day African patrol

    PORTSMOUTH, VA, UNITED STATES

    03.10.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Kate Kilroy 

    U.S. Coast Guard Atlantic Area

    U.S. Coast Guard Petty Officer 1st Class Patrick Bianchi's family greets him at the cutter's return to home port March 10, 2023, in Portsmouth, Virginia. Spencer returned home following an 88-day deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa area of operations, employed by the U.S. Sixth Fleet and Combined Task Force 65, to defend U.S., allied and partner interests. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Kate Kilroy)

    Partnerships
    PartnershipsMatter
    IUU
    IUUF
    AfricanPartnerships
    Spencer22

