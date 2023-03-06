USCGC Spencer returns to Portsmouth after an 88-day African patrol

U.S. Coast Guard Cmdr. Corey Kerns, USCGC Spencer's (WMEC 905) commanding officer, poses for a photo with his family at the cutter's return to home port March 10, 2023, in Portsmouth, Virginia. Spencer returned home following an 88-day deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa area of operations, employed by the U.S. Sixth Fleet and Combined Task Force 65, to defend U.S., allied and partner interests. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Kate Kilroy)

Date Taken: 03.10.2023 Date Posted: 03.10.2023 Location: PORTSMOUTH, VA, US