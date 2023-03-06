Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    National Guard Soldiers compete at the 2023 Jacksonville Spartan Race [Image 10 of 10]

    National Guard Soldiers compete at the 2023 Jacksonville Spartan Race

    UNITED STATES

    02.25.2023

    Photo by Sgt. Gauret Stearns 

    Joint Force Headquarters - Nebraska National Guard

    More than two dozen National Guard Soldiers from 16 states competed in a recent Spartan Race as members of the All Guard Marathon Team in Jacksonville, Florida, Feb. 25-26, 2023. The Spartan Race is a series of obstacle races of varying distance and difficulty ranging from three miles to marathon distances. (U.S. Army National Guard photos by Sgt. Gauret Stearns)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.25.2023
    Date Posted: 03.10.2023 12:40
    Location: US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, National Guard Soldiers compete at the 2023 Jacksonville Spartan Race [Image 10 of 10], by SGT Gauret Stearns, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Endurance
    National Guard
    Spartan Race

