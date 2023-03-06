National Guard Soldiers compete at the 2023 Jacksonville Spartan Race

Photo By Sgt. Gauret Stearns | More than two dozen National Guard Soldiers from 16 states competed in a recent...... read more read more Photo By Sgt. Gauret Stearns | More than two dozen National Guard Soldiers from 16 states competed in a recent Spartan Race as members of the All Guard Marathon Team in Jacksonville, Florida, Feb. 25-26, 2023. The Spartan Race is a series of obstacle races of varying distance and difficulty ranging from three miles to marathon distances. (U.S. Army National Guard photos by Sgt. Gauret Stearns) see less | View Image Page

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – More than two dozen National Guard Soldiers from 16 states competed in the recent Jacksonville Spartan Race as members of the All Guard Endurance Team, Feb. 25-26, 2023.



Founded in 2007, the Spartan Race is a series of obstacle races of varying distance and difficulty ranging from three miles to marathon distances. They are mainly hosted in the United States but occasionally hosted internationally.



To compete in the Spartan Race, service members had to have qualified for the All Guard Endurance Team at the DEKA Fit competition in Austin, Texas, January 2022.



“I am extremely proud and pleased with service members on this team,” said Sgt. 1st Class Douglas Stephens, military competitive events coordinator. “They are world class athletes and I couldn’t ask for better Soldiers and Airmen to represent the National Guard.”



The All Guard Endurance Team also had a booth at the Spartan Race where service members spoke with other runners and handed out swag.