Maj. Fania Gendemeh (center), the executive officer for the Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear, Explosives (CBRNE) Analytical and Remediation Activity, was promoted to major during a ceremony on Aberdeen Proving Ground, Maryland, March 2. Gendemeh is first Army officer to serve as the executive officer for CARA, a deployable and multifunctional activity that was previously staffed by only Army civilians. U.S. Army photo by Angel D. Martinez-Navedo.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.02.2023 Date Posted: 03.10.2023 11:07 Photo ID: 7674841 VIRIN: 230302-A-MS497-1029 Resolution: 5808x3872 Size: 10.55 MB Location: ABERDEEN PROVING GROUND, MD, US Hometown: FREETOWN, SL Hometown: AUGUSTA, GA, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, First officer to serve at deployable Army civilian all hazards activity promoted to major [Image 5 of 5], by SSG Angel Martinez-Navedo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.