    First officer to serve at deployable Army civilian all hazards activity promoted to major [Image 5 of 5]

    First officer to serve at deployable Army civilian all hazards activity promoted to major

    ABERDEEN PROVING GROUND, MD, UNITED STATES

    03.02.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Angel Martinez-Navedo 

    20th CBRNE Command

    Maj. Fania Gendemeh (center), the executive officer for the Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear, Explosives (CBRNE) Analytical and Remediation Activity, was promoted to major during a ceremony on Aberdeen Proving Ground, Maryland, March 2. Gendemeh is first Army officer to serve as the executive officer for CARA, a deployable and multifunctional activity that was previously staffed by only Army civilians. U.S. Army photo by Angel D. Martinez-Navedo.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.02.2023
    Date Posted: 03.10.2023 11:07
    Photo ID: 7674841
    VIRIN: 230302-A-MS497-1029
    Resolution: 5808x3872
    Size: 10.55 MB
    Location: ABERDEEN PROVING GROUND, MD, US 
    Hometown: FREETOWN, SL
    Hometown: AUGUSTA, GA, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    U.S. Army
    Aberdeen Proving Ground
    Chemical Corps
    CARA
    20th CBRNE Command

