Maj. Fania Gendemeh (center), the executive officer for the Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear, Explosives (CBRNE) Analytical and Remediation Activity, was promoted to major during a ceremony on Aberdeen Proving Ground, Maryland, March 2. Gendemeh is first Army officer to serve as the executive officer for CARA, a deployable and multifunctional activity that was previously staffed by only Army civilians. U.S. Army photo by Angel D. Martinez-Navedo.
|Date Taken:
|03.02.2023
|Date Posted:
|03.10.2023 11:07
|Photo ID:
|7674841
|VIRIN:
|230302-A-MS497-1029
|Resolution:
|5808x3872
|Size:
|10.55 MB
|Location:
|ABERDEEN PROVING GROUND, MD, US
|Hometown:
|FREETOWN, SL
|Hometown:
|AUGUSTA, GA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, First officer to serve at deployable Army civilian all hazards activity promoted to major [Image 5 of 5], by SSG Angel Martinez-Navedo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
