First officer to serve at deployable Army civilian all hazards activity promoted to major

ABERDEEN PROVING GROUND, Md. – The first Army officer to serve as the executive officer for a deployable and multifunctional activity that was previously staffed by only Army civilians was promoted to major.



Maj. Fania Gendemeh, the executive officer for the Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear, Explosives (CBRNE) Analytical and Remediation Activity, was promoted to major during a ceremony on Aberdeen Proving Ground, Maryland, March 2.



Col. Christopher P. Bartos, the deputy commanding officer for 20th Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear Explosives (CBRNE) Command, hosted the widely attended ceremony at the 20th CBRNE Command Headquarters.



The CBRNE Analytical and Remediation Activity (CARA) is part of the 20th CBRNE Command, the U.S. military’s premier all hazards formation.



Soldiers and Army civilians from the 20th CBRNE Command deploy from 19 bases in 16 states to take on the world’s most dangerous hazards in support of joint, interagency and allied operations.



Headquartered on Aberdeen Proving Ground, Maryland, CARA provides a world-wide emergency response capability for Recovered Chemical Warfare Material, remediation support for combatant commanders, technical escort of chemical materials and mobile laboratories.



“The unique aspect of serving as the first military member of CARA is that I’ve been able to see a different perspective of how a civilian organization operates with the unique capabilities of all the civilians,” said Gendemeh.



Gendemeh said the executive officer position was created to serve as a liaison between CARA and the 20th CBRNE Command Headquarters.



“The key to successfully serving together with Army civilians at a deployable headquarters is to ensure a common goal through operations and processes,” said Gendemeh.



Originally from Freetown, Sierra Leone, he calls Augusta, Georgia, home. In 2000, he enlisted as an Army Combat Medic with an identifier as a Physical Therapy Technician.



From 2007 – 2008, he deployed to Afghanistan with the 173rd Airborne Brigade and served with a Forward Surgical Team.



After earning his bachelor’s degree in psychology from Augusta State University, Gendemeh was commissioned as the Distinguished Honor Graduate from the Reserve Officer Training Corps (ROTC) and branched into the Chemical Corps.



Gendemeh also served as the commander for the Basic Combat Training Company and helped to mold a new generation of Soldiers.



“I would say the biggest highlight of my career was serving as the Basic Combat Training Company Commander on Fort Jackson, S.C.,” said Gendemeh. “I was able to transform the lives of many volunteer civilians into well disciplined, physically fit professional Soldiers, which will reverberate through generations of leaders to come,” said Gendemeh.



He said his biggest challenge of serving in the Army was balancing the demands of his personal and professional life.



“It is a delicate balance but I overcame these challenges by receiving wise counseling from my mentors and completely leaning on my faith through prayers,” said Gendemeh.



The Army major said he is grateful for the opportunities the U.S. Army has given him to serve and make a difference around the world.



“I always wanted to be part of an organization that enables people to excel and be all they can be,” said Gendemeh. “The Army was my first choice and I am glad that I joined the greatest Army in the world.”

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 03.10.2023 Date Posted: 03.10.2023 Location: ABERDEEN PROVING GROUND, MD, US