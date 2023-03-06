Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Hotel Company Grass Week [Image 6 of 12]

    Hotel Company Grass Week

    PARRIS ISLAND, SC, UNITED STATES

    03.09.2023

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Bradley Williams 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, Parris Island           

    Recruits with Hotel Company, 2nd Recruit Training Battalion, use a newly implemented a shooting performance system during grass week aboard Marine Corps Recruit Training Depot Parris Island, S.C., Mar. 09, 2023. The shooting performance system replaces the bolt carrier group and magazine in order to track and give accurate feedback during a dry-fire training exercise. With this new technological implication, the recruits' Primary Marksmanship Instructors can accurately determine a recruit's areas of struggle and assist before stepping on a live-fire range. (U.S. Marine Corps photos by Lance Cpl. Bradley Williams)

    This work, Hotel Company Grass Week [Image 12 of 12], by LCpl Bradley Williams, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Boot Camp
    Parris Island
    Hotel Company
    Grass week
    Blackbeard
    Mantis X

