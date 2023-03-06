Hotel Company Grass Week

Recruits with Hotel Company, 2nd Recruit Training Battalion, use a newly implemented a shooting performance system during grass week aboard Marine Corps Recruit Training Depot Parris Island, S.C., Mar. 09, 2023. The shooting performance system replaces the bolt carrier group and magazine in order to track and give accurate feedback during a dry-fire training exercise. With this new technological implication, the recruits' Primary Marksmanship Instructors can accurately determine a recruit's areas of struggle and assist before stepping on a live-fire range. (U.S. Marine Corps photos by Lance Cpl. Bradley Williams)

Date Taken: 03.09.2023
Location: PARRIS ISLAND, SC, US