State Partnership Program Dominican Republic visits the 156th Wing

U.S. Air Force Col. Evaristo M. Orengo, III., the 156th Wing commander, left, speaks during a State Partnership Program meeting at Muñiz Air National Guard Base, Carolina, Puerto Rico, March 8, 2023. Throughout the SPP meeting, leadership with the 156th Wing and the Dominican Republic armed forces exchanged best practices between Emergency Operation Centers on lessons learned during humanitarian assistance and disaster response. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman 1st Class Gisselle Toro Caraballo)

