    State Partnership Program Dominican Republic visits the 156th Wing [Image 2 of 9]

    State Partnership Program Dominican Republic visits the 156th Wing

    CAROLINA, PUERTO RICO

    03.08.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Gisselle Toro Caraballo 

    156th Wing

    U.S. Army Maj. Cesar Irizarry, director of the State Partnership Program for Puerto Rico, left, speaks during an SPP meeting at Muñiz Air National Guard Base, Carolina, Puerto Rico, March 8, 2023. Throughout the SPP meeting, leadership with the 156th Wing and the Dominican Republic armed forces exchanged best practices between Emergency Operation Centers on lessons learned during humanitarian assistance and disaster response. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman 1st Class Gisselle Toro Caraballo)

    PRANG
    Puerto Rico Air National Guard
    156th Wing
    Bucaneros

