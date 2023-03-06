Coalition Forces conduct a casualty evacuation exercise

U.S. Army Sgt. Nicholas Kasmar, a combat medic specialist assigned to Alpha Company, 1-148th Infantry, 37th Infantry Brigade Combat Team, Task Force Buckeye, provides tactical combat casualty care during a casualty evacuation culminating exercise in northeast Syria, March 2, 2023. The training focused on necessary life-saving care in combat and patient packaging in preparation for transport to a Forward Resuscitative Surgical Team. (Army Reserve photo by Sgt. 1st Class Nicholas J. De La Pena)

