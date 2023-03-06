Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coalition Forces conduct a casualty evacuation exercise [Image 4 of 4]

    Coalition Forces conduct a casualty evacuation exercise

    SYRIA

    03.02.2023

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Nicholas J. De La Pena 

    Combined Special Operations Joint Task Force - Levant

    U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Neil Smith, an indirect fire infantryman, left, and Sgt. Nicholas Kasmar, a combat medic specialist, right, both assigned to Alpha Company, 1-148th Infantry, 37th Infantry Brigade Combat Team, Task Force Buckeye, transport a simulated casualty during a casualty evacuation culminating exercise in northeast Syria, March 2, 2023. The training focused on necessary life-saving care in combat and patient packaging in preparation for transport to a Forward Resuscitative Surgical Team. (Army Reserve photo by Sgt. 1st Class Nicholas J. De La Pena)

