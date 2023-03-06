Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    HHD 24th MI BN Change of Command Ceremony [Image 2 of 2]

    WIESBADEN, HE, GERMANY

    02.24.2023

    Photo by Volker Ramspott 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    U.S. Army Lt. Col. Joan Sommers (left), 24th MI BN commander, passes the HHD 24th MI BN guidon to Capt. Max Arreola (right), the incoming HHD 24th MI BN commander during the HHD 24th MI BN Change of Command ceremony in Wiesbaden, Germany, Feb. 24, 2023. The change of command ceremony is a tradition that represents a formal transfer of authority and responsibility from the outgoing commander to the incoming commander.

    EUCOM
    Change of Command
    USArmy
    StrongerTogether

