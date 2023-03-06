U.S. Army Capt. Eric Schneider (left), the outgoing HHD commander of 24th MI BN is handing the guidon to Lt. Col. Joan Sommers, 24th MI BN commander, during the HHD 24th MI BN Change of Command ceremony in Wiesbaden, Germany, Feb. 24, 2023. The change of command ceremony is a tradition that represents a formal transfer of authority and responsibility from the outgoing commander to the incoming commander.

