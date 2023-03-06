Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Keep ‘er moving! [Image 8 of 8]

    Keep ‘er moving!

    ALI AL SALEM AIR BASE, KUWAIT

    03.08.2023

    Photo by Senior Airman Nicholas Larsen 

    386th Air Expeditionary Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Kyle Reed-Mason, 386th ELRS vehicle management specialist, inspects a tire at Ali Al Salem Air Base, Kuwait, March 8, 2023. Vehicle management specialists ensure that vehicles are ready for Airmen to use when needed, providing essential maintenance and repair work to a variety of mission critical vehicles. Correctly running and maintaining vehicles ensure that ASAB can provide mission critical support around the base and the AOR. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Nicholas Larsen)

    Date Taken: 03.08.2023
    Date Posted: 03.10.2023 04:17
    Location: ALI AL SALEM AIR BASE, KW 
    Vehicle Maintenance
    Kuwait
    Vehicle Management
    386 ELRS
    ASAB

