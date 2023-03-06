Keep ‘er moving!

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Kristopher Wilcott, a 386th Expeditionary Logistics Readiness Squadron vehicle management specialist, opens the engine bay of a wrecker at Ali Al Salem Air Base, Kuwait, March 8, 2023. Vehicle management specialists ensure that vehicles are ready for Airmen to use when needed, providing essential maintenance and repair work to a variety of mission critical vehicles. Correctly running and maintaining vehicles ensure that ASAB can provide mission critical support around the base and the AOR. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Nicholas Larsen)

