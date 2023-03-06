Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    VP-10 participates in Cobra Gold [Image 2 of 2]

    VP-10 participates in Cobra Gold

    THAILAND

    03.05.2023

    Photo by Lt.j.g. Brian DePaola 

    Patrol Squadron (VP) 10

    230305-N-FY142-0001 UTAPAO AIR BASE, Thailand (March 5, 2023) - Naval Aircrewman Operator 2nd Class Shilyr French, assigned to the “Red Lancers” of Patrol Squadron (VP) 10, shows a sonobuoy to Royal Thai Navy Lt. Sirachat Jansongserm as part of a tour of the P-8A Poseidon aircraft during exercise Cobra Gold. This exercise was primarily designed to strengthen relationships and enhance military interoperability between the United States and Thailand. VP-10 is based in Jacksonville, Florida and is currently operating from Kadena Air Base in Okinawa, Japan. It conducts maritime patrol and reconnaissance, as well as theater outreach operations, as part of a rotational deployment to the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Lt. Brian Depaola)

    This work, VP-10 participates in Cobra Gold [Image 2 of 2], by LTJG Brian DePaola, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Cobra Gold
    VP-10

