VP-10 participates in Cobra Gold

230305-N-FY142-0001 UTAPAO AIR BASE, Thailand (March 5, 2023) - Naval Aircrewman Operator 2nd Class Shilyr French, assigned to the “Red Lancers” of Patrol Squadron (VP) 10, shows a sonobuoy to Royal Thai Navy Lt. Sirachat Jansongserm as part of a tour of the P-8A Poseidon aircraft during exercise Cobra Gold. This exercise was primarily designed to strengthen relationships and enhance military interoperability between the United States and Thailand. VP-10 is based in Jacksonville, Florida and is currently operating from Kadena Air Base in Okinawa, Japan. It conducts maritime patrol and reconnaissance, as well as theater outreach operations, as part of a rotational deployment to the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Lt. Brian Depaola)
VP-10 participates in joint exercise Cobra Gold
