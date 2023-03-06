VP-10 participates in joint exercise Cobra Gold

Photo By Lt.j.g. Brian DePaola | 230305-N-FY142-0001 UTAPAO AIR BASE, Thailand (March 5, 2023) - Naval Aircrewman...... read more read more Photo By Lt.j.g. Brian DePaola | 230305-N-FY142-0001 UTAPAO AIR BASE, Thailand (March 5, 2023) - Naval Aircrewman Operator 2nd Class Shilyr French, assigned to the “Red Lancers” of Patrol Squadron (VP) 10, shows a sonobuoy to Royal Thai Navy Lt. Sirachat Jansongserm as part of a tour of the P-8A Poseidon aircraft during exercise Cobra Gold. This exercise was primarily designed to strengthen relationships and enhance military interoperability between the United States and Thailand. VP-10 is based in Jacksonville, Florida and is currently operating from Kadena Air Base in Okinawa, Japan. It conducts maritime patrol and reconnaissance, as well as theater outreach operations, as part of a rotational deployment to the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Lt. Brian Depaola) see less | View Image Page

UTAPAO AIR BASE, Thailand - The “Red Lancers” of Patrol Squadron (VP) 10 dispatched Combat Aircrew (CAC) 3 and maintenance support team to U-Tapao Royal Thai Navy (RTN) Airfield to participate in Cobra Gold, the largest multinational military exercise in the Asia-Pacific region, Feb. 27.



This exercise was primarily designed to strengthen relationships and enhance military interoperability between the United States and Thailand and marks the 42nd year of this historic exercise. Cobra Gold 2023 advances the common interests of over 30 countries and forges lasting relationships to prepare allies to respond together in all warfare domains. VP-10 expertly employed the P-8A Poseidon and showcased its versatile capabilities.



While the P-8A is normally employed as a fleet support asset in the maritime environment, this year’s participation in Cobra Gold saw the sub-hunting and maritime platform utilized in overland ground support missions.



The P-8A was assigned to provide support to the U.S. Marine 13th Expeditionary Unit (MEU) on the ground as part of an amphibious assault exercise. The MEU demonstrated beach assault and airfield seizure capabilities while CAC-3 employed the P-8A, using the MX-20 EO/IR system to collect aerial imagery of the coalition forces which further solidified a major theme of joint exercise Cobra Gold: friends, partners, allies, and readiness.



“It was awesome being aboard the P-8A and seeing the Sailors perform their roles in the crew,” said Col. Erick Clark, commanding officer, 4th Marine Regiment, 3d Marine Division. “It was amazing to see the professionalism and abilities of the crew and watch them teach the Marine riders on board. It felt very welcoming. During exercise Cobra Gold, it was great to have the cooperation of the P-8A and to experience its capabilities firsthand.”



The crew members of CAC-3 conducted mission-planning with representatives from RTN Squadron 102 which operates the Fokker F27-200 MAR and Sikorsky S-70B Seahawk. Mission planning enables flawless execution by both U.S. and Thai forces conducting non-combatant evacuation operations. Several members of the RTN were welcomed aboard the P-8A to observe first-hand the numerous capabilities of the aircraft and to exchange tactics, techniques, and procedures with CAC-3 personnel.



The Red Lancers are based in Jacksonville, Florida and are currently operating from Kadena Air Base in Okinawa, Japan. The squadron conducts maritime patrol and reconnaissance, as well as theater outreach operations, as part of a rotational deployment to the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations.



7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with Allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region.