Nursing students from Northwestern State University conducted a service-learning project about the prevention and treatment of sexually transmitted diseases March 9 to Soldiers at the Joint Readiness Training Center and Fort Polk, Louisiana. Pictured: Jennifer Joo discusses the Talk. Test. Treat. philosophy with Spc. Daniel Patrick, 3rd Squadron, 89th Cavalry Regiment, 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 10th Mountain Division, at the Soldier Centered Medical Home.
|Date Taken:
|03.09.2023
|Date Posted:
|03.09.2023 17:20
|Photo ID:
|7673610
|VIRIN:
|230309-A-GR633-1002
|Resolution:
|3647x2735
|Size:
|3.01 MB
|Location:
|FORT POLK, LA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Northwestern State University Students Talk about STIs with Soldiers [Image 2 of 2], by Jean Graves, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Northwestern State University Students Talk about STIs with Soldiers
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT