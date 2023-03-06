Northwestern State University Students Talk about STIs with Soldiers

Nursing students from Northwestern State University conducted a service-learning project about the prevention and treatment of sexually transmitted diseases March 9 to Soldiers at the Joint Readiness Training Center and Fort Polk, Louisiana. Pictured: Jennifer Joo discusses the Talk. Test. Treat. philosophy with Spc. Daniel Patrick, 3rd Squadron, 89th Cavalry Regiment, 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 10th Mountain Division, at the Soldier Centered Medical Home.

