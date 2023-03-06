Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Northwestern State University Students Talk about STIs with Soldiers [Image 2 of 2]

    FORT POLK, LA, UNITED STATES

    03.09.2023

    Photo by Jean Graves 

    Medical Readiness Command, West

    Nursing students from Northwestern State University conducted a service-learning project about the prevention and treatment of sexually transmitted diseases March 9 to Soldiers at the Joint Readiness Training Center and Fort Polk, Louisiana. Pictured: Jennifer Joo discusses the Talk. Test. Treat. philosophy with Spc. Daniel Patrick, 3rd Squadron, 89th Cavalry Regiment, 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 10th Mountain Division, at the Soldier Centered Medical Home.

    This work, Northwestern State University Students Talk about STIs with Soldiers [Image 2 of 2], by Jean Graves, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    JRTC
    Fort Polk
    STI
    Nursing Students
    BJACH
    Northwestern State University

