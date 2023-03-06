Nursing students from Northwestern State University conducted a service-learning project about the prevention and treatment of sexually transmitted diseases March 9 to Soldiers at the Joint Readiness Training Center and Fort Polk, Louisiana. Pictured from left: Jennifer Joo, 1st Lt. Nick Bonicoro, Laura Brigman discuss prevention and training opportunities for Bonicoro's Soldiers in 2nd Battalion, 4th Infantry Regiment, 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 10th Mountain Division at the Soldier Centered Medical Home.
|Date Taken:
|03.09.2023
|Date Posted:
|03.09.2023 17:20
|Photo ID:
|7673609
|VIRIN:
|230309-A-GR633-1001
|Resolution:
|4032x3024
|Size:
|3.3 MB
|Location:
|FORT POLK, LA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Northwestern State University Students Talk about STIs with Soldiers [Image 2 of 2], by Jean Graves, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Northwestern State University Students Talk about STIs with Soldiers
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT