U.S. Space Force Lt. Gen. Stephen Whiting, commander of Space Operations Command (center), participates in a panel discussion at the 2023 Air and Space Forces Association Warfare Symposium in Aurora, Colorado, March 7, 2023. Whiting shared the stage with Gen. Mark Kelly, commander of Air Combat Command (left), and Italian Lt. Gen. Alberto Biavati, Italian Air Force Operational Forces commander (right), for a panel titled "Every Threat a Target." (U.S. Space Force photo by Dave Grim)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.06.2023 Date Posted: 03.09.2023 13:51 Photo ID: 7672971 VIRIN: 230307-F-WA228-047 Resolution: 3248x1550 Size: 0 B Location: CO, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Lt. Gen. Stephen Whiting at AFA Warfare Symposium [Image 4 of 4], by David Grim, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.