    Lt. Gen. Stephen Whiting at AFA Warfare Symposium [Image 4 of 4]

    Lt. Gen. Stephen Whiting at AFA Warfare Symposium

    UNITED STATES

    03.06.2023

    Photo by David Grim 

    Space Operations Command

    U.S. Space Force Lt. Gen. Stephen Whiting, Commander of Space Operations Command (center), participates in a panel discussion at the 2023 Air and Space Forces Association Warfare Symposium in Aurora, Colorado, March 7, 2023. Whiting shared the stage with Gen. Mark Kelly, commander of Air Combat Command (left), and Italian Lt. Gen. Alberto Biavati, Italian Air Force Operational Forces commander (right), for a panel titled "Every Threat a Target." (U.S. Space Force photo by Dave Grim)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Lt. Gen. Stephen Whiting at AFA Warfare Symposium [Image 4 of 4], by David Grim, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Air Combat Command
    Space Operations Command
    Lt Gen Stephen Whiting
    Air and Space Forces Association
    Air Warfare Symposium
    Gen Mark Kelly

