Command Sgt. Maj. Roderick Kennedy, the outgoing command sergeant major of the 1st Battalion, 315th Brigade Support Battalion, 174th Infantry Brigade, and a Killeen, Texas, native, addresses the audience during his retirement ceremony Feb. 24, 2023, at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, New Jersey. "Words of advice for those still serving, be transparent, honest and straightforward," said Kennedy (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Carlos Cuebas Fantauzzi, 174th Infantry Brigade Public Affairs)
|Date Taken:
|02.24.2023
|Date Posted:
|03.09.2023 14:01
|Photo ID:
|7672952
|VIRIN:
|230224-A-FJ427-890
|Resolution:
|7952x5304
|Size:
|7.96 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE MCGUIRE-DIX-LAKEHURST, NJ, US
|Hometown:
|KILLEEN, TX, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 1-315th BSB holds change of responsibility and retirement ceremony [Image 6 of 6], by SSG Brandon Banzhaf, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
1-315th BSB holds change of responsibility and retirement ceremony
