1-315th BSB holds change of responsibility and retirement ceremony

Command Sgt. Maj. Roderick Kennedy, the outgoing command sergeant major of the 1st Battalion, 315th Brigade Support Battalion, 174th Infantry Brigade, and a Killeen, Texas, native, addresses the audience during his retirement ceremony Feb. 24, 2023, at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, New Jersey. "Words of advice for those still serving, be transparent, honest and straightforward," said Kennedy (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Carlos Cuebas Fantauzzi, 174th Infantry Brigade Public Affairs)

Date Taken: 02.24.2023
Location: JOINT BASE MCGUIRE-DIX-LAKEHURST, NJ, US
Hometown: KILLEEN, TX, US