    1-315th BSB holds change of responsibility and retirement ceremony [Image 6 of 6]

    1-315th BSB holds change of responsibility and retirement ceremony

    JOINT BASE MCGUIRE-DIX-LAKEHURST, NJ, UNITED STATES

    02.24.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Brandon Banzhaf 

    174th Infantry Brigade

    Command Sgt. Maj. Roderick Kennedy, the outgoing command sergeant major of the 1st Battalion, 315th Brigade Support Battalion, 174th Infantry Brigade, and a Killeen, Texas, native, addresses the audience during his retirement ceremony Feb. 24, 2023, at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, New Jersey. "Words of advice for those still serving, be transparent, honest and straightforward," said Kennedy (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Carlos Cuebas Fantauzzi, 174th Infantry Brigade Public Affairs)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.24.2023
    Date Posted: 03.09.2023 14:01
    Location: JOINT BASE MCGUIRE-DIX-LAKEHURST, NJ, US 
    Hometown: KILLEEN, TX, US
    TAGS

    Change of Responsibility
    Retirement
    1-315th BSB

