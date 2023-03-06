1-315th BSB holds change of responsibility and retirement ceremony

JOINT BASE MDL, New Jersey – When Army units change out senior leadership they hold a ceremony to formally welcome the new leader and say goodbye to the outgoing leader.

However, sometimes those leaders also retire from military service on the same day as they say goodbye to the unit.

The 1st Battalion, 315th Brigade Support Battalion, 174th Infantry Brigade, hosted a change of responsibility ceremony, formally transitioning the senior enlisted advisor's role from Command Sgt. Maj. Roderick Kennedy to Command Sgt. Maj Luis Carmona, Feb. 24, 2023, here.

"Welcome to the "Liberty" family, Sergeant Major Carmona," said Lt. Col. Tammie Johnson, commander of the 1-315th BSB. "We are excited to have you join our ranks and encouraged by the enthusiasm and experience you will add to this formation. - Philadelphia's Own!"

The seats were packed with Soldiers and civilians from the battalion and the brigade, and families- nineteen of Carmona's family members were present, and Kennedy's closest family, were in attendance.

Carmona comes from Army Sustainment Command at Rock Island, Illinois, where he was the operations sergeant major. He spent most of his previous career in brigade support battalions and said he was glad to be back in one.

"I'm truly looking forward to working with everyone in the organization," said Carmona, a Ponce, Puerto Rico, native. "As [observer, coach and trainers], you are the experts. I look forward to picking your brains on BSB operations. Once I can see what you do, I'm sure I'll learn a whole lot."

Kennedy kept his remarks brief, noting it wasn't just his last change of responsibility ceremony but also his last day in the Army.

"It's a bittersweet moment; I say that because I didn't want it to end," said Kennedy, a Killeen, Texas, native. "Just reflecting on where my team has evolved to where we are now, from less than 20 Soldiers to over 30. I'll remember all of the comradery and the teamwork; that's what I'll miss."

After a quick uniform change and restage of the venue, the Johnson formally retired Kennedy.

"As you close your military career, remember you were the best America had to offer," said Johnson. "I must say, this was more than sufficient.”

“Thank you for being a great battle buddy and for your admirable service,” Johnson continued. “And godspeed on your next adventure!”

Johnson quoted Timothy 4:7, "I have fought the good fight, I have finished the race, I have kept the faith.”

Next, the lights dimmed as videos of Kennedy's mentors and friends played with each talking about the quality of Kennedy's character, achievements, or how he impacted their lives and careers.

Kennedy was leaning forward in his seat reveling in the words of his battles as they reflected on their fondest moments with him.

It was then Kennedy's turn to speak, where he attempted to sum up 30 years of his life in just a few minutes.

"I can't believe that I made it," he said. "Each time I thought about getting out, my mom kept telling me to get what I can out of the Army and take advantage of all the opportunities. Mom, we did it.”

He paused here, pursuing his lips while holding onto the podium. He took a moment, staggered by the impact of his own words, then continued his remarks.

Kennedy shared the feelings he had earlier that morning before reporting for his last day.

"The feeling where you know that it's time to leave, but you don't want to leave hit me hard," he said. "I don't feel retired. Regardless of the effective day, I still have fight in me because I still care."

"Words of advice for those still serving, be transparent, honest and straightforward,” he said.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 02.24.2023 Date Posted: 03.09.2023 14:04 Story ID: 440041 Location: JOINT BASE MCGUIRE-DIX-LAKEHURST, NJ, US Hometown: PONCE, PR Hometown: KILLEEN, TX, US