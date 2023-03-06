Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Naval Integration in Practice: Marine Reservist earns Navy Surface Warfare Insignia Aboard USS Lewis B. Puller [Image 2 of 3]

    Naval Integration in Practice: Marine Reservist earns Navy Surface Warfare Insignia Aboard USS Lewis B. Puller

    MANAMA, BAHRAIN

    03.07.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Benjamin McDonald 

    Task Force 51/5th Marine Expeditionary Brigade

    MANAMA (March 7, 2023) – U.S. Marine Sgt. Steven Ramos assigned to Task Force 51/5’s Deployable Joint Command and Control (DJC2) section stands on the flight deck of the Expeditionary Sea Base USS Lewis B. Puller (ESB 3) while holding his Navy Surface Warfare Insignia pin, March 7. Ramos earned the insignia while underway with the Puller. TF 51/5 responds to crises and contingencies; coordinates, plans, and executes operations; conducts theater security cooperation; and advances emerging Naval concepts at sea, from the sea, and ashore in order to support CENTCOM, 5th Fleet, and Marine Corps Forces Central Command theater objectives.

